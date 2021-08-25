Women’s World Hockey Championship: Canada beats Switzerland 5-0

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:27 pm

(Update : Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 9:05 pm)

The Canadians beat Switzerland 5-0 on Tuesday and were undefeated in the preliminary round of the Women’s World Hockey Championship.

However, they remain second in Group A after the United States, which has a slightly better goal difference with/against.

Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Brindelli stopped at least 21 shots in the first half, but faltered in the second half ahead of Emily Clarke.

Jaime Boboni won 2-0, then Natalie Spooner scored after just 17 seconds with her first two goals of the night.

Melody Doust has completed the brand.

The Canadians finished the match with 63 shots against Brindley and Saskia Maurer.

On the other hand, Emerance Maschmeyer saved all 12 shots she faced, in her first run since the tournament started.

Pauline hit by a bullet

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Paulin hit a high shot in the third half and did not finish the match.

Canada women’s national hockey team manager Gina Kingsbury provided a post-game update.

She said the 30-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist was “doing really well” and that they “will continue to monitor her condition”.

Canada scored a third victory in the number of matches started since the start of the tournament. In their last encounter on Sunday, the Canadians easily defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (COR) 5-1, taking 62 shots to just 7 for their opponent.

Switzerland now faces three losses to its credit and has scored just one goal in three matches.

Canada, who have defeated Switzerland 12 times in a row since 1997, will complete the preliminary competitions on Thursday against the United States.

The Americans will then try to extend their winning streak in the world championships to 30. Their last loss was in a preliminary round match against Canada in 2013.