Afghanistan: Other federal leaders have harshly criticized the Trudeau government

The Afghanistan dossier emerged Thursday in the election campaign after announcing the end of the Canadian Armed Forces mission in Kabul, a news that opposition parties have sharply criticized.

Minutes after his government’s announcement and the explosion near Kabul airport, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was bombarded with questions during a trip to Quebec.

I understand how difficult it is for the people still in Afghanistan, but I know we are not stopping today. “We will continue to work with regional partners and with our allies to help the people of Afghanistan,” Mr. Trudeau said.

But the liberal leader emphasized that Canada had taken advantage of the temporary air bridge set up by the Americans to evacuate nearly 3,700 people from the country now controlled by the Taliban.

“We have taken advantage of this temporary opportunity as much, if not more, than any country and nearly all of our allies,” he insisted.

If the evacuation phase ends Thursday morning, Justin Trudeau said Canada’s efforts won’t stop there.

“Our commitment to resettle more than 20,000 Afghans in Canada in the coming months and years, our work to continue to support people in the region or our continued work to pressure the Taliban along with our international allies to enable people to leave Afghanistan and find safety in Canada. It will continue,” he said. .

Trudeau later added: “As the situation on the ground continues to evolve, we will continue to work with our local and international partners to support humanitarian and counter-terrorism efforts and ensure that those who want to leave Afghanistan can do so safely.” Evening.

The federal government has also promised to pay $50 million for humanitarian intervention immediately and is ready to respond to appeals from the United Nations and the Red Cross.

The intervention arrived too late

The leaders of the other federal parties did not utter their words of failure.

“We know that thousands of our allies, people who put their lives at risk to support our forces, are now left behind, so yes it is sad to say that Canada failed and that Justin Trudeau was aware of this problem,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh replied during his campaign in Manitoba.

“For months, in some cases for years, we have been pressing the government to act, to keep people out of harm’s way, and to work with our allies. […]. Mr Trudeau has wasted months of inaction and is now putting us in an election when the situation is chaotic. “It’s heartbreaking and that’s another reason we need leadership,” said Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole.

“What we need to know is the real attitude of the Canadian government towards the Taliban regime,” asked the leader of the Quebec bloc, Yves Francois Blanchett in Saguenay.

For her part, the head of the Green Party canceled her events today to assess the situation in Afghanistan, considering that “the attack [à l’aéroport de Kaboul] It was totally expected.”

“This is the additional reason why Trudeau and his government finalized a plan months ago to ensure the safe evacuation of Afghan citizens, their families, and the Afghan support staff who worked with them. The Canadian military and diplomacy long before the United States withdrew from Afghanistan,” said Annami Paul, who was in Toronto. .

“I am asking all federal party leaders to suspend their campaign for 24 hours so that we can all focus our attention on Afghanistan,” El-Sayed called.I Paul in a press release.

The Canadian Armed Forces mission ended Thursday at Kabul airport and most of its personnel have left.

The US government has requested the withdrawal of Canadian and international forces, which want to liberate the airspace before the end of operations scheduled for August 31.