Women’s World Hockey Championship: The Canadians ease into the semi-finals

Saturday August 28, 2021 11:47 PM

(Update : Sunday, August 29, 2021. 1:16 am)

Calgary – Natalie Spooner scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to a 7-0 win over Germany on Saturday in the Women’s World Hockey Championship quarter-finals.

Thanks to the performance of one goal and two assists, Melody Doust took first place in the ranking of the top scorers of the tournament with four goals and six assists. Spooner follows four goals and five assists.

The chemistry of Daust and Pauline in its purest form

“It’s no secret that Doust is calm and patient, as well as having good hands and a good distribution of the puck,” said Canadian team coach Troy Ryan.

“Natalie Spooner does a lot of work deep in the box and is always ready to take her place in goal.”

Ashton Bell, Mary Philip Paul and Sarah Feller contributed one goal and one assist each. Brianna Jenner scored the other goal for Canada, which ended the preliminary round with four wins and no losses, ahead of the United States (3-1) at the top of Group A.

Against Canada, Emerance Maschmeyer faced only three shots as the Canadians directed 52 pucks to Franziska Albl and Sandra Abstreiter.

Pauline missed the preliminary round match against the United States on Thursday after receiving a powerful shot in the chest earlier in the tournament. Canada still wins this duel against its big rivals, 5-1.

The Canadians face Switzerland in the semi-finals on Monday.

Switzerland’s rise

Earlier on Saturday, Laura Zimmermann scored the goal in overtime and Switzerland beat Russia 3-2 in the quarter-finals to advance to the semi-finals.

Zimmermann pushed Switzerland into the quarter-finals after scoring in 5:29 of the overtime period.

COR 2 – Switzerland 3 (extension)

In a Swiss attack, Senga Lehmann handed the disc to Zimmermann, who beat goalkeeper Valeria Merkusheva with a shot to the wrist. Thus, Switzerland won the first match since the start of the tournament.

Russia took a 2-0 lead after the first half thanks to goals from Elizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova.

Evelina Russell closed the difference at 9:30 in the third, and Phoebe Steins tied the match with 2:16 in the standings.

Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Brindelli was quickly substituted in the net after allowing two goals from three shots. Saskia Maurer was unbeatable in relief, stopping each of her 28 shots on target.

Merkusheva saved 27 times.

Switzerland achieved its best result in the women’s world in 2012 when it won the bronze medal. She also won a bronze medal at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Bill completes the perfect Daust pass

Target? No job! now yes!

Jenner adds on the comeback

Spooner takes advantage of traffic in second place

Pauline invites himself to the party by making a transformation