The Vegas Golden Knights exploded in the second half on Thursday and scored five unanswered goals to eventually defeat Minnesota Wild, 5-2, to lead 2-1 in the series.

With Wild’s 2-0 win in the first period, striker Joel Erickson Eck sabotaged cavalry goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury’s vigilance in the first period to triple the lead. However, coach Peter DeBoyer challenged the referees’ decision, believing it was an offside in the series. The target, which was ultimately rejected, appears to hit visitors who never look back again.

Nevada formation captain Mark Stone also upped his game by scoring twice. Patrick Brown equalized at the end of the second half and Riley Smith scored a winning streak moments later.

William Carlson, with his first goal in the series, put the game out of Wild’s reach late in the game.

Minnesota rookie Kirill Kaprizov gathered one help at the loss.

The two teams will meet the Swords on Saturday at the Excel Energy Center for the fourth match of the series.

