Workers at Notre-Dame de Neige Cemetery demonstrate

Protesters distributed white roses to visitors, many of whom gathered on Mother’s Day.

We have mobilized above all to show clients that we disagree with the type of management of our employers, who have reduced their working hours for several years. The head of the Notre Dame de Négis cemetery workers union, Benoit Simard, argued.

We are here to fight for us, but for them too He added in a telephone interview.

The workers presented white roses to the missing who came to the cemetery on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Photo: Canadian Press / Graham Hughes

The union particularly condemns the recent elimination of 26 seasonal workers’ positions and the failure to respect the employment floor of the 62 permanent employees responsible for the maintenance of the vast cemetery located at Jebel Royal.

On the thirty people working in the park, we are about ten employees , M. Simard explains.

Without a business contract since December 31, 2018, 96% of union members agreed to set up a ten-day strike bank following an electronic vote last March.

We don’t want to cut customer services, so a strike would be a last resort, their boss points out. We don’t want to hurt families. What we want is what the employer respects us.

The union accuses the Catholic Foundation of invoking its financial problems, without opening its accounting books, to justify the concessions required in the framework of the negotiations to renew the collective agreement.

Fabrik Notre Dame strives to Simply send our jobs to subcontractors , we say.

The Canadian press was unable to speak to the plant management on Sunday.