Saturday, June 5, 2021. 9:29 am

RIGA, Latvia – Canada will play the final of the World Hockey Championship for the fifth time in the last six tournaments.

The Canadians beat the United States 4-2 on Saturday in their first semi-final.

Canada takes on Sunday at 1 p.m. on RDS and beyond RDS live, winner of the semi-final between Finland and Germany, which will take place on Saturday at 11 am (RDS onwards). RDS live).

And closed the goal of Justin Danforth in the empty net 23 seconds before the end of the match in favor of Canada.

Andrew Mangyapan scored two goals and Brandon Perry also scored for Canada, while goalkeeper Darcy Comber saved 36 times.

Colin Blackwell and Sasha Chmelevsky hit back for the United States, while goalkeeper Cal Petersen rejected 29 shots.

Calgary Flames’ Manjiabani has seven goals in six games.

Having entered the tournament with three defeats, Canada won three in a row before losing in a penalty shootout to Finland to earn a place in the playoff round.

Canada narrowly avoided missing the playoff for the first time in an Olympics or world championships.

In the quarter-finals, Canada beat Russia 2-1 in overtime.

Canada lost to Finland in the 2019 final. The 2020 tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s last gold medals in this tournament date back to 2015 and 2016.