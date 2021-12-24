World Junior Championships | Canada has fun with Russia

(Edmonton) There was no classic atmosphere for the Canada-Russia meeting on Thursday. The game was not as competitive as tradition suggests when these two teams cross swords.

Stephen Sandor

Canadian Press

Maple Leaf scored four goals in the first half in front of a handful of fans at Rogers Place and beat Russia 6-4 in a World Youth Hockey Championship prep match.

Let’s say we weren’t at the Serie du Siècle, especially since the score didn’t reflect the pace of the match.

Mason McTavish hit the goal twice and collected the assist. His teammate Kent Johnson scored a goal and scored an assist.

I think they distributed the disc well. Chemistry is difficult to define between two players, but for them to develop quickly, it is exciting. Dave Cameron, head coach of the Canadian national team, on the duo of Kent and McTavish

“We have a great relationship,” McTavish said of his relationship with Johnson. It always puts me in useful situations. It is a pleasure to play with him. ”

Lucas Cormier, Ridley Gregg and Conor Bedard were the other top scorers for the winners.

Matvey Michkov scored a double for the Russians. He was chosen as the player of the game for his team.

“His shot stands out,” maple leaf striker Cole Perfetti analyzed in relation to the rising Russian star. He can count. It’s the first time I’ve seen him play. You really can’t give him multiple chances to make his shot. ”

Nikita Chebrikov and Alexander Bashin also scored for Sergey Zubov’s forces.

Dylan Garand stopped 14 shots out of 15, then Sebastian Cosa allowed 3 goals from 11 shots.

The Canadian pilot said he had not yet confirmed who would be Canada’s primary goalkeeper.

“I don’t have a plan yet, my thinking is on.”

Yaroslav Askarov responded 24 of his 29 shots before being replaced by Igor Guskov, who made eight saves on nine shots.

Other results

The preparatory match that was scheduled to take place Thursday evening in Red Deer between the Czech Republic and Switzerland has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Hockey Canada took the news on Twitter, but did not say which team or how many players were affected by the situation.

In the other match scheduled in Edmonton, Finland scored three goals in the same major penalty kick, two goals at the end of the third half and crucial extra time, and defeated the United States 4-3.

The second match in the program saw Germany bend their appearance with a score of 4-0 against Slovakia.

The last preparatory meeting witnessed Sweden’s 7-0 victory over Austria. The Swedes dominated with shots 50-7.

Canada will face the Czech national team on December 26, the first official day of the tournament.