Xiaomi Buds 3, the new wireless headphones

The Xiaomi conference, which took place on December 28, was not entirely dedicated to it New smartphones. The Chinese manufacturer has taken the opportunity to lift the veil on its new wireless headphones: Headphones 3. Placed at the entry level, this pair is located right behind the speakers. Bud 3 Pro Launched in September. However, the brand has remained stingy in details about this product. Offers wireless headphones in a classic bar format, ensuring that they are kept in the ears. The ear tips are made of silicone to ensure optimum sound isolation, complemented by Active Noise Reduction (ANC). According to Xiaomi, this technology can suppress noise up to 40 dB. The company also claims that three ANC modes are available for different scenarios, without going into details.

In terms of autonomy, the Buds 3 can last up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the case. However, this information does not take into account the activation of active noise reduction. The case has a USB-C port, but it is not compatible with wireless charging, unlike the Buds 3 Pro.

Hi-Fi sound for superior listening

In terms of sound reproduction, Xiaomi ensures that its headphones 3 are capable of delivering high-fidelity sound using a “Dynamic Magnetic Driver”. The wireless headphones will therefore provide advanced listening, but the brand does not go into more details. However, it assures that the rate of harmonic distortion will be less than 0.07%, which indicates that the emitted audio signal will not include many errors, interference or lag.

Finally, the Buds 3 are IP55 certified, which means that the headphones are dust and splash resistant. It will be available for purchase from December 31, along with the new smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 range. The company will offer it in two colors (black and white), priced at 499 yuan in China, or less than 70 euros. A release date has not been announced in France.