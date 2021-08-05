“You have to learn science while having fun”

Located in the same building as the Liège Aquarium, the Maison de la science allows you to immerse yourself in its history while exploring various disciplines through experiments.

Thirty years ago, professors and researchers from University of Liege They came together to create a place to promote scientific studies. In a few weeks, the utopia is realized: Dar Al Uloom opens its doors in it 1991.

“From the beginning, the desire has been to allow visitors to experience, touch, and experiment” Explain to us Hervey hats Who accompanies us as a teacher and guide.

Of course, some shows offer machines, research purposes, and inventions that allow us to understand evolution. But this place is above all an excuse to meet with science.

To do this, the visitor is asked to keep an eye on what he discovers, stay on certain pieces of the collections and ask himself.