Protecting our forests | Science Press Agency

The marchers also demanded the establishment of an independent forest observatory, the establishment of a law to protect urban and peri-urban forests, as well as immediate measures to protect biodiversity. This is the topic of our show this week.

Many associations want the government to ensure that deforestation is reduced in the most vulnerable forest areas, as they can be home to rare species, such as the chorus frog.

On a larger scale, it is also important to protect forests in the context of the looming climate crisis.

The forest seems to be an abundant resource. Could this abundance conceal a major weakness? Isabelle Bourgogne talks about it with:

Mary Helen Press , a botany researcher at the Plant Biology Research Institute, is particularly interested in the impact of climate change.

, a botany researcher at the Plant Biology Research Institute, is particularly interested in the impact of climate change. Frederic FinBiodiversity and Forestry Coordinator at Quebec nature. Specialized in protected areas, especially dealt with the caseAnticost : Protect the island’s forest lands by establishing a protected area.

What are the most important issues today for forests? The pressures of human development or climate change? What are the most threatened areas in Quebec due to human activities?

What do we want to protect when we say that these are environments to be protected? What is the importance of forest ecosystems within protected areas? Why call for an independent forest monitor?

What is “old growth” and why is it important? What is “sustainable management” of the forest? How do we ensure the resilience of forests at a time of rising climate? How are local communities mobilized?

Photo: Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park / Dr Wilson / Wikipedia Commons