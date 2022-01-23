Youth vaccination is lagging behind in Montreal

The Centers for Integrated Health and Social Services are working hard to try to raise the vaccination rate in certain neighborhoods in Montreal that are lagging behind.

On average in the county, 63% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

In Montreal, the rate drops to nearly 50%; Even then, in neighborhoods like Saint-Léonard, only 27% of children received primary protection.

“Today, we are working on increasing the intensity to really make it easier to give the second dose and manage anxiety in our young children. We want them to have a good vaccination experience so that we want them to have a good vaccination experience so that Subsequent doses are easier to take.”

Vaccination clowns

To provide a great experience for the 1,000 kids who made an appointment on Saturday, CIUSSS invited doctors in clown costumes to calm the little ones.

“It makes a huge difference, getting vaccinated in a more playful and humorous environment with our clown doctors, virtual reality glasses or with Mira the dog to be vaccinated. You live a proper experience for the first and second doses,” explains the director.

A no-reserve show is also offered to parents who want to score their youngest in the next few hours.

