YuppTV launches SonyLIV’s leading streaming platform in international markets

Science and TechnologyNew products and services

Users will be able to enjoy premium original productions and SonyLIV TV assignments on YuppTV in the UK, Australia, CanadaNew Zealand, the Middle East and Europe

AtlantaJuly 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South Asian content, launches SonyLIV on July 1 in the UK, Australia, CanadaNew Zealand, the Middle East and Europe. In addition to a wide range of original radio entertainment programmes, users will be able to enjoy original SonyLIV productions, broadcast TV and feature films of various genres.

SonyLIV also offers a range of VOD (Video on Demand) content, including premium originals, hit TV shows, and feature films. Thanks to the launch of SonyLIV on YuppTV in the UK, Australia, CanadaNew Zealand, the Middle East and EuropeUsers of the platform will be able to enjoy a wide range of programs and movies of various genres.

about this association, Mr. Adi Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV“We are very excited to add SonyLIV to our extensive library of content and give this entertainment glove the opportunity to significantly expand its global reach,” he said. With this add-on, users will be able to enjoy the best and latest SonyLIV content on our platform. These markets are home to a large number of potential Indian viewers, both for Indian missions and for feature films in South India. This link will be useful for both platforms. The addition of premium content on the platform shows that YuppTV continues to be a strong participant in the OTT space, in international markets as well as in Indian markets.

M.ManishAggarwal, Responsible for Growth and Monetization Division, SonyLIV Digital Business,He said, “We look forward to expanding our presence abroad and offering a wide range of rich and diverse content to a greater number of viewers through YuppTV. It gives me great pleasure to work with YuppTV and continue to transform the Indian entertainment scene on a global scale. This cooperation will make our content more accessible and help us provide a seamless experience for our viewers.

By using the YuppTV platform, users will be able to access an abundance of SonyLIV content, including notable products like 1992’s Scam? The story of Harshad Mehta, Mahrani and Aphrod. They will be able to enjoy not only an array of programs that are broadcast in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, but also South Indian content dubbed in Hindi.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.yupptv.com .

Logo: https://www.vaughantoday.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/YuppTV-launches-SonyLIVs-leading-streaming-platform-in-international-markets.jpg

These press releases may also be of interest to you Today BOC Groupa introduces ADONIS 12.0 with new features that highlight its unique capabilities and make it easier to use in… YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South Asian content, launched SonyLIV on July 1 in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Middle East and Europe. In addition to a wide range of… Erdal Kan Alkular, co-chairman of Spektral Investment Bank, announced that the bank will soon launch its first round of gold deposit token projects in the eastern region of Turkey. Qallar said… Aptorum Group Limited (Aptorum Group or Aptorum), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces new positive results from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of ALS-4 (a small molecule based on… Newmine, a leader in return mitigation and return intelligence technology, today announced that Viscata has selected Newmine as its Chief Returns Officer to reduce returns. Viscata reaches customers… Today, the search for housing on the Internet is a real problem: the multiplicity of sites, the multiplicity of possibilities, the multiplicity of prices. Getting there…

Statement issued on July 13, 2021 02:21 and its distribution:

