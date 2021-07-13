Eriksen fixed on his sporting future

Inter Milan: Eriksen is firm on his sporting future

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack during Denmark’s first European Championship game, will join his squad next week. The Danish midfielder will undergo medical tests to see if he is fit to return to football.

Christian Eriksen’s heart failure will remain one of the stunning images at Euro 2020. On that day, the football planet held its breath! Fortunately, the Danish midfielder was soon taken care of and got away with it.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter Milan midfielder is expected to return to his club on July 19. The Dane will undergo extensive medical examinations to see what will happen to his football career. Doctors from the Italian club will work with Danish doctors. The medical staff informs the player and gives his opinion to the player and his family. But the final decision rests with Christian Eriksen.

The doctors who saved the life of the 29-year-old midfielder, as well as the player, attended the Euro 2020 final. UEFA wanted to invite them.