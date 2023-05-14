Zelensky arrived in Berlin, and Chancellor Schultz received him with military honors

In the morning, Zelensky met for the first time with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He received the Ukrainian President at his Berlin residence at Bellevue Castle. There, Zelensky posed with Steinmeier for reporters and they subsequently signed the guest book.

Zelensky wrote in the Presidential Guest Book. “Together we will win and restore peace to Europe,” he added.

Already in Berlin. arms. strong package. Air Defense. Reconstruction. European Union. NATO. protection. May 14, 2023 at 12:36 am Archived May 14, 2023 at 8:17 am

In Bellevue, where there was no press conference, Zelensky thanked Steinmeier for his support of Ukraine and the German people for their solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians. He said in German: “Thank you, Germany.”

From the residence of the federal presidents, Zelenskyj went to the nearby chancellery, where the chancellor was greeted with military honours. They both listened to the national anthems. After that, the Ukrainian President and the Chancellor left for the meeting, for which about an hour was reserved. A press conference is expected after that.

Certainly, the topics of Sunday’s talks are the military situation in Ukraine and more military and economic aid to the attacked country, as the Ukrainian president noted earlier on Twitter. “Guns. Strong package. Air defense. Reconstruction. European Union. NATO. Security,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter after arriving in Germany overnight.

Germany, which had been reluctant to send arms to Ukraine at the start of the conflict, gradually became one of Kiev’s largest arms backers. On Saturday, on the eve of the visit, the German Defense Ministry announced that Ukrainian forces would receive a new package of military aid worth 2.7 billion euros (64 billion CZK).

Zelensky will then fly from Berlin to Aachen, West Germany, to receive the Charlemagne Prize. This award, which is a privilege for services to Europe and the unification of Europe, will be received this year together with the Ukrainian people. Schulze will also be present in Aachen, where he will give a ceremonial speech.