Cole Cofield’s salary demands are said to be well known

For several weeks now, the Canadian administration has been negotiating with its star attacker Cole Cofield In an attempt to agree the terms of a new long-term contract, he becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

despite of Kent HughesAnd Jeff Gorton And Jeff Molson All of them, in turn, confirmed that this is a priority file, as the weeks go by and there is no announcement yet, which leads one to believe that the negotiations may be more difficult than they initially thought.

According to what was reported by the journalist W from the inside Darren Dreger to TSNWe’ll have a good idea of ​​Cofield’s salary requirements, who might use the young star striker’s contract Tim Stozel Ottawa Senators as a basis for negotiations.

21 years old, Tim Stozel He is a first-round pick (third overall) in 2020. He compiled a record-breaking 39 goals and 51 assists for a total of 90 points in 78 games last season. Next season, he will start a new 8-year contract worth a total of $66.8 million, averaging $8.35 million per season.

22 years Cole Cofield He is a first-round pick (15th overall) in 2019. He totaled 26 goals and 10 assists for a total of 36 points in 46 games last season before suffering a shoulder injury.

Given that Cofield is a winger and has yet to prove what Steutzel has already proven in the NHL, would these be unreasonable demands on his part?

Currently, the highest paid player in the Canadiens is the captain Nick Suzuki With an 8-year contract worth a total of $63 million, an average of $7.875 million per season.

It should also be understood that the league has already confirmed that the salary cap will rise significantly over the next few years, giving teams more leeway.

Are you willing to award such a contract to Coffield?