Zoghba saves two penalty kicks, Al-Sudani scores

In a completely crazy match between Damac, who has three Algerian players in his team, and Al Raed, Soudani scored a goal and saved his compatriot Zaghba with two penalty kicks to give his team three valuable points despite being shortened in the first half. .

The score was 1-1 between the two teams, but in the 39th minute, Algerian international striker Hilal Soudani allowed his team to score the second goal. Former ASO Chlef, on a corner kick, managed to catch a ball made by his teammate for a second header.

Sudanese goal:

A few minutes later, the referee decided a penalty kick for Al-Raed … At this moment, Algerian international goalkeeper Mustapha Zoghba stopped all permits. He saved the first penalty twice but the referee requested it to be removed. It doesn’t matter who, unsettled, Zaghba once again beat El Berkaoui to allow his team to retain this advantage before the break.

The two kicks Zoghba saved:

Damac’s 3-2 final score and a heroic match for Zaghba confirmed her good form for months.

