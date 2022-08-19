$10 million support for open access and open source research

By providing a $10 million grant to the Coalition Publica through the Major Science Initiatives Fund 2023-2029, the Canada Foundation for Innovation is helping to meet the ongoing operation and maintenance needs of research facilities of national importance to enable Canadian researchers to undertake activities that rival those of international fellows.

Coalition Publica has created an open, non-commercial infrastructure dedicated to digital research, publishing, and scholarly publishing in the humanities and social sciences.

This infrastructure is based on the integration of two leading technology solutions dedicated to open access and open science, the publishing platform erudit.orgfrom the Consortium Érudit of the University of Montreal, Université Laval and the University of Quebec in Montreal, and the Editing and Publishing Program Open Journal Systemsdeveloped by the Public Knowledge Project at Simon Fraser University.

Marie-Josie Heber, Vice President for Research, Discovery, Creativity and Innovation at the University of Montreal confirms.

Collaborating with teams from more than 250 scientific and cultural journals, Coalition Publica provides access to more than 200,000 publications and 8,000 new articles published each year. The collections are rich and diverse, representing research and creativity in Canada and elsewhere: archaeology, economics, history, literary studies, psychology, education… They are consulted each year by nearly six million users worldwide.