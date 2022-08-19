11th Beerfest kicks off at Quai de l’Espace 400e

In a pleasant atmosphere, festival-goers sheltered under a large marquee were able to attend the event’s launch party from 11am this morning despite the heavy rain.

To celebrate its return, this festive event brings together more than 120 microbreweries, alternative drinks and restaurants from different regions of Quebec under the theme of the most beautiful days of summer and pure entertainment.

We have more than 100 exhibitors says Sarah Lapointe Janie, project manager at Festibière. We have about sixty self-represented small breweries, about thirty in the beer trucks Or at the Bucké Bar. We have about twenty other exhibitors, a distillery, a juice house, food truck and restaurants.

As usual, food trucks are also on the Festibière location. Photo: Radio Canada

A professional brewer will also be on hand to present local discoveries and provide tastings to the participants.

Organizers aren’t worried about weekend traffic and are counting on reported good weather to impress diners.

Comedies and music programming

Among the novelties, the 11th Festibière Festival decided to focus on entertainment, especially in the evening funny beers It features three up-and-coming comedians, Guy Fournier, Anthony Remillard, and Christophe Dupre.

Artists from the region are also on stage for rock, reggae or even electronic music performances among original covers and compositions.

Also a podcast In collaboration with Je bois Local Ms Lapointe Gagné notes, it will be recorded on the site and broadcast live.

Note that karaoke lovers will be able to make their vocal chords vibrate on Friday.