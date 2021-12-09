10 tram improvements: the answers are in mid-January

The project office is already evaluating these improvements. We look at the impacts and keep going, and finish evaluating improvements , explains the mayor of Quebec. From mid-January, Bruno Marchand claims he will be in a position to rule Most modifications .

He warns that some ideas may be neglected if they turn out to be expensive. would be for example outside the text of the question To pay $500 million, a fictitious amount provided by the mayor, to bury the wires. There is a matter of pragmatism in this.

Bruno Marchand also stresses that project deadlines are untouchable. This should not change the launch of calls for tenders that must take place in the spring , the mayor decided without hesitation, adding that the opening of the tram should take place in the fall of 2028.

10 suggestions Quebec is strong and proud QFF For the tram: Save 60% of 1,700 trees that need to be cut down or 20 to 1 planted when it’s time to fall

Removing the raised concrete slab in some neighborhoods

Removing electrical wires in some neighborhoods

[Réalisée] Appointment of an elected official in the Executive Committee responsible for communicating with the population

Provide support to people who have been confiscated and save space for social housing

The development of public transport towards the north is a second phase

Offer multimodal transportation at each station (eg: car sharing, bike sharing)

Reduce construction site nuisance by providing predictability

Construction of ski lifts initially planned for the project

Social pricing based on income See also Increased security in Old Quebec on October 31

Québec forte et fière (QFF) is also continuing the charging path for new real estate projects that will appear along the tram route.

Longer than the analysis, this proposal will not see the light of day for at least a few years. We’ll use 2022 to evaluate it and tell people that they’ll care about when it happens. […] How will it work Bruno Marchand explains.

It is not the tram project office that will study the matter, but the municipal administration where the fees will be linked to requests for building permits.

Once again, Bruno Marchand gives himself the right to hold back if analyzes show that the drawbacks largely outweigh the benefits. If we had another story with a tougher assessment, we wouldn’t be so stupid as to think that our commitments would be completely cut even if they weren’t good.

In collaboration with Louise Boisvert