Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre Expands Commercial Footprint With Strategic Acquisition

Merger Brings 22-Year Commercial Brokerage Under Ontario-Wide Platform

Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage (CBTREC) has completed the merger and acquisition of Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate, marking a significant expansion of its commercial real estate operations across Ontario.

The transaction brings together CBTREC’s growing provincial network with a long-established commercial brokerage that has operated independently for more than two decades. Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate has built a specialized practice focused exclusively on commercial real estate, including industrial, office, land, and investment properties.

With the addition of the Oakville-based commercial office, CBTREC now operates nine locations across Ontario, reinforcing its presence in key commercial markets and broadening its service capabilities for investors, developers, and business owners.

A Commercial-Only Brokerage With Deep Market Experience

Founded on January 4, 2004, Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate was established as a dedicated commercial brokerage, intentionally distinct from residential real estate operations. Over 22 years, the firm developed a reputation for guiding clients through complex commercial transactions while maintaining long-term relationships with both vendors and purchasers.

The brokerage’s service areas include industrial sales and leasing, industrial design and build, land sales, office leasing, and select apartment and retail mandates. Its focused commercial model has positioned it as a trusted advisor in a sector that often requires specialized expertise and long transaction timelines.

Throughout its history, the firm has remained independently franchised within the Coldwell Banker Commercial network, allowing it to maintain operational autonomy while leveraging a globally recognized brand.

Leadership Anchored by Industry Veteran William J. DeJong

Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate has been led since its inception by William J. DeJong, President and Founding Partner. DeJong brings nearly 40 years of experience in commercial real estate, having begun his career in 1986 at what is now Cushman Wakefield’s west Toronto office.

Under his leadership, the brokerage earned recognition as a Top 2% Income Company within the Coldwell Banker Commercial network across North America, reflecting consistent performance and strong market positioning.

As part of the merger, DeJong and his commercial team join CBTREC, continuing to operate within the Coldwell Banker Commercial framework while contributing their expertise to the broader organization.

Maintaining Brand Identity and Commercial Independence

Despite the integration, Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate will continue to operate as a separate Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise within CBTREC. The structure preserves the firm’s strictly commercial focus while benefiting from CBTREC’s administrative support, geographic scale, and operational resources.

Coldwell Banker Commercial also shares early historical roots with CBRE, one of the world’s most recognized commercial brokerages. That legacy continues to support the brand’s credibility among both established professionals and new entrants to the commercial real estate sector.

The integration is designed to strengthen CBTREC’s ability to serve commercial clients through a professionally distinct and fully supported Commercial Division, without diluting the independence or identity of the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand.

Strategic Growth Under Artenosi Leadership

CBTREC is owned and led by Dean and Tania Artenosi, who have overseen the brokerage’s strategic expansion across Ontario. Tania Artenosi serves as Broker of Record, with responsibility for regulatory compliance and operational standards across all divisions of the firm.

Dean Artenosi is also known for his work as an approved Forbes author and for reaching number one on Amazon’s Bestselling list with his book Onwards and Upwards: Discover the Reality of Building Real Estate Success. The book focuses on empowering buyers, agents, sellers, developers, and investors to build wealth through real estate.

The acquisition of Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate aligns with CBTREC’s broader strategy of growth through specialization, geographic expansion, and brand-aligned partnerships.

Strengthening Ontario’s Commercial Real Estate Landscape

By combining CBTREC’s expanding provincial platform with the specialized expertise of Coldwell Banker Commercial Integrity Real Estate, the merger positions the brokerage to compete more effectively in Ontario’s evolving commercial real estate market.

The move underscores the continued importance of dedicated commercial expertise within a market shaped by industrial demand, office repositioning, and long-term investment strategies, as CBTREC builds a more comprehensive and integrated real estate services offering across the province.