100 days away from the Tokyo Olympics | The Medical Syndicate warns the organizers

(TOKYO) On Wednesday, exactly 100 days before the opening ceremony of the Olympiad, the Tokyo Medical Association president said that organizing the Tokyo Olympics this summer would be “really difficult” due to the health situation linked to the epidemic.

Harrow warned that “if the number of cases continues to increase, it will be difficult to organize the Olympics in its current form with athletes from all countries, even if there is no audience.” Hoshi Sports.

The Japanese medical official repeated his concerns on his Facebook page on Wednesday, stressing that he personally admired the recent exploits of many Japanese athletes.

I couldn’t hold back my tears at the performance of swimmer Rikaku Iki, who was back in competition after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2019, and golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese man to compete on Sunday. Discipline.

But “from my point of view as a doctor, I would say hosting the Games is really difficult. I would really like the organizers to introduce concrete measures” to prevent the increase in injuries and ask everyone to cooperate for the athletes. ”

The warning came as the Japanese capital celebrated its 100th anniversary before the opening ceremony of the Games on Wednesday, pushed back to 2020 due to the epidemic. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed from July 23 to August 8.

Despite assurances from organizers, the continuing epidemic and the sudden resurgence of the Coronavirus, including in Japan, are disrupting preparations for the games and fueling uncertainty about the possibility and advisability of hosting the event this year. the summer.

New health restrictions are in effect in Tokyo and other Japanese cities, Olympic Test events have been postponed and rallies around the Olympic torch relay have been drastically reduced.

After public roads are banned in Osaka (west), a similar decision may be announced Wednesday in another Japanese province, according to local media.