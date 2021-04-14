Fredericton tops the list

Fredericton is one of the best places to live across the country in an era when remote work has become a way of life.

The prestigious Canadian magazine Maclean’s came to this conclusion by conducting an analysis of 415 communities across the country that takes into account factors such as affordability of housing, quality of internet services, access to healthcare and local weather.

McLean ranks Fredericton second among the best Canadian cities to live and work in remotely, just behind Halifax that sits at the top of the list.

The study also took into account the household tax rate, crime severity index, population growth, the degree of participation of residents in their community, and the existence of commercial and entertainment infrastructure.

Fredericton made a quantum leap in the ranking established in 2019 when the provincial capital was 244.

Internet access, entertainment, and particularly low housing costs contributed to the enviable location of Fredericton in the rankings.

The cities of Moncton (7th place) and Saint-Jean (12th) are doing well on the list, with the top five places completed by the municipalities of St. Thomas, Belleville and Edmonton.

Despite its good reputation and strong demographic growth, the city of Dieppe could not do any better than 296th in the ranking.

Other New Brunswick cities that can be found in the ranking are Rothesay (92nd place) Edmundston (206th), Miramichi (221st) Riverview (222nd), Quispamsis (263th) and Bathurst (286th).