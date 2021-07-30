13 years missing in Regina

Dylan Brian Christopher Peterson, 13 years old, white, is 1.68 meters tall and weighs 59 kilograms. He has short brown hair, green eyes, and a thin mustache. Unfortunately, Regina Police do not have a photo of Dylan Peterson to post at this time.

The Regina Police have made great efforts to locate the young man since they lost him, but they have not been successful so far. Photo: Radio Canada/Rob Kroc

The teen was last seen at the Sandra-Schmirler Recreation Center (3130 Woodhams Drive East) on July 22. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red sneakers. The police do not know if he was injured, but say he is young and weak.

In a statement, Regina Police said they had made many efforts to locate the young man since he was reported missing, but that efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has information that could assist police in locating Dylan Brian Christopher Peterson or sees someone who matches his description is urged to contact the Regina Police Department at 6500-306777 or Stoppers at 1800222-TIPS (8477).