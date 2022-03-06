$132,000 aid for forest product processing research

The Service research and expertise in processing forest products Sirix It is a technology transfer center of the college located in Amke that specializes in the development of forest products.

The funding obtained will allow hiring an additional person and purchasing equipment for testing packaging projects small and medium company Small and medium-sized companies From the region, according to the general manager of Service research and expertise in processing forest products Sirix Patrick Dalin.

This financial assistance will enable us to purchase equipment called a mechanical test bench, which will enable us to measure the bearing capacity of different types of packaging. In particular, the goal is to measure the capacity of molded pallets, which are becoming more common these days and are made from sawmill scraps or other recycled materials. He says.

In 2018, SEREX celebrated its 20th anniversary with major works. Photo: Radio Canada / Jean-Francois Dechenne

last week Service research and expertise in processing forest products Sirix They received $780,000 from Innovation Canada and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation to purchase eight pieces of equipment to convert biomass into energy.

Patrick Dallin explains that various processes are being tested to generate electricity or operate equipment.

If we want to go ahead with the transformation, we can make biomass into a biochar called biochar. You can make an oil somewhat similar to crude oil. You can also make a gas that can be used in processes. Those are three types of energy that can be produced from biomass, but there aren’t many examples of that now in Quebec and Canada, it’s just a start. At the research level, we really want to evaluate these processes He says.

The Service research and expertise in processing forest products Sirix It currently employs about twenty full-time workers in addition to the teachers and students at Cégep de Rimouski who collaborate there. Two employees have joined the team since leave.

With information from Caroline walk