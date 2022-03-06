Two pedestrian areas will be redeveloped under the Gardiner Expressway

Waterfront Business Improvement District (Waterfront BIA) this week announced the winners of a national design competition for the redevelopment of two tunnels, at the corner of York and Simcoe Streets – south of a bustling downtown area with many tourist attractions such as the CN Tower, Rogers Center and Scotiabank Arena, as well as several condo towers.

This initiative is part of a project called Reconnecting the waterfront.

One of the winning creations, Boomtown It is suggested that the big-eyed characters be installed in colorful lifting capsules. second annex, pixel story is a gradient of blue squares that look like digital pixels, scattered across the concrete pillars of the lower driveway.

For decades, Gardiner Highway has served as a roadblock appreciates the municipal councilor for the area, Joe Creasy, who welcomes this revitalization project.

The sooner we can open waterfront access, to businesses, to residents, to everyone, the better.

Pixel Story Project, to redevelop the driveway at the corner of Simcoe Street. Photo: 02 Planning & Design, Mulvi & Builder Lighting, Intuitive

This project seeks to build on the success of a similar initiative in the West, Bentway. This long park, which runs under the Gardiner Expressway between Strachan and Bathurst Streets, has become a major attraction.

The Business Improvement District also wants to make these spaces safer for pedestrians.

The winning design companies are 5468796 Architectural Engineering Companywho works with office in search of about Boom City And the O2 Planning & Design Inc.which cooperate with Mulvi & Banani Lighting And the Intuitive Consulting Engineers for installation pixel story .

According to Joe Cressy, the two formulations will cost less than a million dollars in total. Development will begin this fall and must be completed before repairs to the downtown elevated highway begin in 2025.

The project Reconnecting the waterfront It started in 2019. Then a mural with quotes was painted at the Race Street Tunnel.

Tim Cukor, CEO of Waterfront BIA, specifies that work will take place at night to disrupt traffic as little as possible. His organization also has a cleanup team in case of sabotage.

We remove graffiti ourselves, because we are able to do it much faster than some responsible municipal agencies He said.

With information from CBC