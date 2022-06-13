15th Medal in Swimming Worlds for O’Reilly Rivard

Correctly, Aurélie Rivard got off to a strong start to the World Championships by climbing to the top of the podium in the 50m freestyle (S10). The world record holder at this distance opened the machine in the middle of the race to outpace her pursuers and win the gold medal.

I’m glad the ice is broken. It’s my first major race since the Tokyo Paralympics, so I wasn’t sure what to expect in the pool. It’s been a hectic year and I’m still able to defend my world title (I won in 2019) Revard rejoiced.

Colombian Maria Paula Barrera Zapata approached 0.58 seconds behind Rivard, while Australian Jasmine Greenwood took the third step of the podium (+0.72 seconds). Ariana Hunseker finished sixth in this final, 1.72 seconds behind Rivard.

The 10-medal winner will return to action Tuesday in the 400m freestyle event.

James Leroux was the first Canadian to reach the podium when he finished third in the 100m breaststroke (SB9), 3.43 seconds behind the winner.

I came here to make a podium and I got it. I’m not necessarily happy with the time, but I’ll take it, on this platform. I’m trying to get the most medals in the world, and then the next step will be to get some medals in the games. [paralympiques] he said in an interview with the Canadian Paralympic Committee after his medal.

Italy’s Stefano Rimondi and Germany’s Maurice Wittkamm (+2.41 s) were the only swimmers faster than Leroux in the final. Quebec also edged Raimondi by just over a second during qualifying earlier in the day.

Two Quebec women on the podium in the 200m medley

The Canadians stormed into the final of the 200m medley (SM7), with three maple leaf reps at the top 5. Among them, Tess Rotliff (+5.47 s) and Camille Pirobi (+10, 12 s) climbed to the podium in second and third place, respectively.

Those medals were even more special for Rotliff, who has just returned from injury, and Birubi, who will retire after the Commonwealth Games in early August.

“I am so grateful for this medal. We have worked so hard all year, and I have had about 800 people to thank, the people who have been there for me in the past few months to help and encourage me,” Rotliff said.

“It is very exciting to win the first medal in the world championships, I knew it was possible. I am happy with my race, the time was a bit slow, but the important thing is to get ahead of the other girls,” added Birubi.

Danielle Doris from New Brunswick got 5e In the final position (+11.54 s), while the gold went to American Julia Gaffney.

For his part, Philipp Vachon finished fifth in the 400m freestyle (SB8) final with a score of 21.40 seconds behind Italian Alberto Amodio.

Alexander Elliott (S10), for his part, finished sixth in the 50m freestyle final (2.16s).

Finally, Clemence Barry saw her work day ended in qualifying for the 50m freestyle (S5), and she failed to reach the final.

Also note the gold medal for Saskatchewan’s Shelby Newkirk in the 100m backstroke (S6) with a time of 1:20.96 and the silver for Nicholas Bennett in the 200m freestyle (S14) with a time of 1:54.41.

The Para Swimming World Championships will continue on Monday, with Felix Cowan, Sabrina Duchesne, Alexander Elliott, Ariana Hunsecker and Clemence Barry as the Quebec champions in Madeira.