1929-2021 | The painter Kitty Bruno is no longer

Gallery owner Eric Devlin said that Quebec painter Kitty Bruno, who put Gasby, the sea and birds at the center of her work, died Thursday at the age of 91.

Kitty Bruno was born in Montreal in 1929. After studying at the Montreal School of Fine Arts in the 1940s, she spent eight years in Paris, where she distinguished themselves by the Cobra group artists. Back home, his work attracted the attention of well-known critics, including Rodolphe de Repentigny who noted In Journalism 1959 “his meticulous style full of graphic elements”.

The painter settled in Gaspésie in 1961 and always found inspiration there. Eric Devlin wrote in a text sent to the media announcing the news of his death that “a colorful, cheerful and at times bizarre, but deceptively naive and poetic painting will become his trademark.”

PHOTO GUY L’HEUREUX by Eric Devlin cloth Misery miseryKitty Bruno signed it on 1999.

In the 1960s, his work was “a blatant expression of freedom, which was totally against the modernist formalism of the art world at the time,” adds Mr. Devlin.

Kitty Bruno has lived and also worked in Guatemala, Peru, Mexico, Europe and Asia. In the 1980s, she painted with artists from the Stony First Nation in Alberta. Nevertheless, she returned every summer to Gaspé, where she continued her work until recently. In 2019, the Le Chafaud museum in Bercy also confirmed the 90’se The artist’s retrospective memory of his works.