2-0 win | Canada builds confidence against Qatar

As good as Canada looked against Qatar on Friday in Vienna, you must be disappointed with the opposition before it.

John Herdman’s men defeated the hosts of the upcoming World Cup 2-0, in the first two friendlies played in this region of Europe this week.

We did not want to underestimate Qatar, which automatically took its place in the World Cup due to its ability to organize the tournament. But we have to admit that the level wasn’t quite there. Canadian hegemony was complete and complete.

“We showed our quality,” John Herdman said after the match. It is important to us. »

In the absence of an opponent of the caliber of Morocco, Croatia, or even Belgium, the maple leaf was at least capable of filling confidence.

“It was a solid performance,” Samuel Peet said. The Montreal defensive midfielder was the starting point for this match, and he put in very good points against an opponent outside the well-known CONCACAF zone.

We were in control with possession, and we were able to get the ball back quickly once we lost it. Samuel Peet

Canadian pressure

Herdmann had chosen to play the team’s key players in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larren found the back of Grid in the fourthe Minutes, infecting the bull’s-eye in the area. then at 13eJonathan grabbed David back at the mouth to double the lead.

PHOTO FLORIAN SCHROETTER, Associated Press Kyle Larren (left) found the back of Grid on the fourthe the moment.

On broadcaster OneSoccer, Herdman praised his attackers.

“They love scoring. And they get a good service when they play for Canada, with the quality of those around them. But I also want to highlight the work they do. Kyle’s data was amazing. [off the charts] on our Global Positioning System (GPS). »

Qatar agreed to absorb Canadian pressure throughout the match. By feeling good about playing the quick counterattack when he had the chance. Which rarely happened. And above all, without much success. We noticed a good stop by Milan Burgan at 78ewithout an increase.

Alphonso Davies left the match soon after with what temporarily appeared to be a major injury. But in the end he did it alone and remained on the players’ bench. Herdman said he seemed “fine” afterwards.

Montreal success

The starters, who also included from Montreal, Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller, looked generally fine. Having said that, the opposite would have been surprising. The Canada coach also did not fail to highlight their brilliance.

PHOTO FLORIAN SCHROETTER, Associated Press Alistair Johnston (2)

“Alistair Johnston was brilliant tonight,” he said, before saying he was also “impressed” by Miller’s perfection. The CFM defenders had the mandate to play deep into the field to defeat the low block set up by the Qataris. Thus, “creating numerical superiority on both sides.”

“They managed it really well, and they praised the coach. But they can’t do it without Stephen [Eustáquio] The Pete Medal is in front of them. »

These two players acted as double pivots in the midfield. For Piette, his “good relationship” with the Porto player was reflected off the field on the grass at the Generali Arena.

“We showed today that we can play this team,” Quebec said.

‘Hard decisions’

Midfielder Ismael Kone and strikers Ike Ogbo and Charles Andreas Brim made their debuts after the hour, then winger Liam Millar replaced Sam Adekogobe. If we were looking for a very tangible sign to confirm that these matches are tests for many players ahead of the World Cup, it was there.

Furthermore, John Herdman admitted that he had “difficult decisions” to be made by November.

This is the hardest part for the coach. You know there are guys who won’t be there. I’ve been loyal to some players for four years. […] It is at the heart of this feeling of brotherhood that we have. John Herdman, head coach of the Canadian national team

He doesn’t want to be blinded by the “brilliance” of some great performances by innovative players lately. But the issue of fitness, even for those who made great sacrifices during the long qualification process, also bothered him. Herdman ends up naming the example of Ritchie Larrea who, with Toronto FC out of the playoffs, will not play competitive matches for nearly two months before the game against Belgium on November 23.

“It wouldn’t be ideal for Canada to have players who are not ready physically. […] We’ll try to get them to the right level, but we won’t know until our meeting against Japan. Some players expected to play may not be ready for these international matches. »

In the meantime, Canada remains its real challenge in this international window. Herdmann said the match against Uruguay on Tuesday in Bratislava, Slovakia “will be a very different test”.

“It’s the kind of meeting players dream about.”