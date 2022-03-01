$21 million deal on Grande Allée

Société immobilière Bélanger has acquired the building that houses Les Appartements Château Saint-Louis, located at 135 Grande Allée Ouest, in Quebec City, after a $21 million deal.

This is a building where novelist Gabriel Roy once lived. According to Quebec City, this 1925 building has superior heritage value.

Château Saint-Louis, with 11 floors and 135 apartments, was the first high-density apartment building in the Montcalm region, and the only one until 1960.

The deal was made with seller Douglas Cohen and a numbered company headed by Jonathan Cohen, from the Montreal area. This is the second major acquisition of the Grande Allée for Société immobilière Bélanger, whose head office is located in Quebec.

“in analysis mode”

Last July, this company bought Le Claridge, which also has heritage value. The Claridge is located a few hundred meters from the Château Saint-Louis.

Sebastien Dion, Director of Acquisitions Department confirmed, “For Château Saint-Louis, it is not a building that we have been negotiating for for a very long time, although we have been dreaming of buying it for a long time.” For Société immobilière Bélanger.

“Basically, the plans for this building are to return it to its former glory. It is a building in good condition, but we want to revive and modernize it. At the moment, we are in analysis mode.”

The geometric H-shaped design, to provide extra brightness for the occupants, goes to Harold Fetherstonhaugh. “The decorative motifs of the Château St. Louis draw on both the architectural repertoire of the Middle Ages and the English Baroque,” ​​identifying the town on its site.

With 3,000 rental apartments in the Quebec City and Montreal areas, Société immobilière Bélanger continues to expand.