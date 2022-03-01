Turkey bans Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits from warships – rts.ch

– After many hesitations, Turkey decided to prevent the passage of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait on warships, whether they were from countries ” bordering the Black Sea or not,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Monday evening.

Die Welt: — Talks between Ukraine and Russia ended in the late afternoon of Monday. Delegations have left the negotiating table and are returning to consultations in their capitals. A second round of talks is expected soon.

– In Kharkiv, the second city of Ukraine, located in the north-east of the country, the Russian bombing has doubled in the last hours. Kyiv announced that at least 11 people were killed and dozens wounded.

Switzerland has decided to take over “all” economic sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia, including against President Vladimir Putin, freezing assets and closing its airspace to aircraft from Russia. This was announced, on Monday, by the President of the Federation, Ignacio Cassis.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Swiss citizens who are in Ukraine leave the country by their own means. If this is not possible for them, they should go somewhere safe, the FDFA advises.

The Independent: — Moscow was in the dock on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly during an “extraordinary emergency session” of its 193 members who called for a stance in favor of democracy and Ukraine’s sovereignty after Vladimir Putin’s military invasion.

Nearly 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have already left the country since the Russian offensive began, according to UNHCR figures on Monday. They would already be around 200,000 to enter Poland.

Faced with the scale of the looming humanitarian crisis, Swiss Solidarity is calling for solidarity with the affected population and has launched an appeal for donations.

Follow-up provided by the RTSinfo editorial staff