24-hour strike in SAQ warehouses

“In fury,” 780 wage workers in SAQ warehouses as well as delivery managers at various branches decided to put their words into action by calling for a 24-hour strike on Tuesday.

Nathael Morissette

Journalism

“Workers want to show that they are serious about their demands,” says Michael Gratton, union advisor at the Canadian Confederation of Public Employees (CUPE). After more than 12 meetings, the employer has not announced his colors. The members are angry. The employer must understand the message. ”

“This is the most lucrative period for the government,” asserts Mr. Gratton, who in the aftermath adds that this day of strike will have an impact on the state’s “coffers.”

Salary, job security and occupational health and safety measures are among the main disputed issues.

On the SAQ side, they say they are trying to “minimize” the effects of this blow which would not be “without effect”. “Deliveries scheduled for today have been canceled and deliveries may be postponed for the current week. Yann Langlais-Plante, a SAQ spokesperson, explained in an email sent to Journalism.

“Our desire remains the same: to reach an agreement that is satisfactory to both parties and we will continue to communicate any useful information transparently to our employees, customers and partners as the case progresses.”

Remember that in October, workers voted 94% in favor of pressure methods that would amount to a strike. The collective agreement has expired on 1He is April 2021. Usually, negotiations continue on Wednesdays and Thursdays.