Sea transportation achète Armor Transportation Systems

Armor Transportation Systems was purchased by the Seaboard Transportation Group of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Armor Transportation, which was founded by Wes Armor in 1966, has more than 2,000 employees and has a total fleet of more than 4,000 units. It also operates 24 stations and divisions including: Armor Courier Services, Armor Logistics Services, Diamond’s Transfer, Hillman’s Transfer, Pole Star Transport, RJS Terminals, Triple B Trucking and Way’s Transport.

Photo: James Menzies



The Seaboard Transport Group was established 55 years ago and has been transporting petroleum and chemicals in large quantities as well as general and refrigerated freight. The company also operates a side railroad in Western Canada. Newly added services include rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail freight as well as bulk storage of dry and liquid products.

According to the 100 largest general fleet in Canada, Trucking Canada, Armor operates: 140 straight trucks; 925 tractors 3300 trailers and employs 1958 employees and 41 tow trucks.

Armor will continue to operate under its existing brand and management personnel.

“We’ve been sharing the roads of Canada for 50 years,” said Joe Shannon, owner of Seaboard Transport Group. “We have reached the admiration and appreciation for the work ethic and reputation of the Armor family. We look forward to continuing their longstanding tradition as a member of the Seaboard Group.”

“Like us, the Seaboard Group is a privately owned, family-owned company with roots in Atlantic Canada,” added Wes Armor, President and CEO of Armor Transportation Systems. “Seaboard has exceptional values ​​similar to ours and company culture that make me so comfortable with the future of Armor and our dedicated employees.