Waiting for Elvis | Journalism

the first “ teaser” The date of his release was revealed by Baz Luhrmann.

Luke Boulanger

Journalism

After many years of pregnancy, Baz Luhrmann’s biographical film about Elvis Presley will finally be released on June 24, 2022. Film DirectorElvis He announced himself on Twitter Monday, while revealing the first images from his movie about the King.

Filming, which began in 2020, stopped abruptly with the onset of the pandemic, in March 2020, because actor Tom Hanks, who plays Colonel Parker, was taken to hospital after testing positive for COVID. -19.

No details have been revealed about the script, but the film is expected to cover a wide span of Elvis Presley’s career. In a tweet posted on Monday, Baz Luhrmann revealed the first images of the film (20 seconds) distributed by Warner Bros. We can see the silhouette of the King (played by Austin Butler).

The Australian director hasn’t done anything for cinema since then The wonderful GatsbyIn 2013, his adaptation of the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald novel starring Leonardo DiCaprio.