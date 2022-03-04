25 cents per cup: Companies will have to accept reusable cups

Two months ago, the City of Vancouver introduced a bylaw that charges an extra 25 cents at checkout for takeaway coffee. Its goal: to reduce the use of single-use cups. Under the weight of criticism, the city is adopting an amendment to this initial regulation.

In addition, the municipality is working on a strategy to require businesses to provide reusable cups for beverages consumed on site. She says she is considering a program to share reusable cups for drinks.

Swipe first list

The initial measure, which some Vancouver companies did not respect, angered netizens on social media, particularly because of its impact on low-income people and in situations of homelessness.

Councilwoman Rebecca Bligh opposed the tax. In her opinion, it does not give the expected results in terms of waste reduction.

General reactions refer to punishing people who have no choice, who have no other choice Adds the municipal advisor.

Tim Hortons is reversing its stance and now accepting reusable cups. Photo: Radio Canada/Ivano Demers

Companies line up

Tim Hortons It is one of the companies that Internet users have denounced.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, its restaurants in Canada have stopped accepting reusable cups. Vancouver’s new city ordinance, which took effect on January 1, did not change their position.

We are excited to announce that, starting this week, we are once again accepting reusable cups in Vancouver writes for the Canadian company today in a press release.

In fact, Tim Horton is committed to launching a trial of reusable and returnable packaging in Vancouver, following a successful pilot project last year in Ontario.

With information from Francois Macon