3 Walloon Hospitals work together to raise awareness about cervical cancer screening – Local TV from Charleroi and region – Thuen – Chimae

As part of World Cancer Day, this is an opportunity to remember that cervical cancer is ranked fourth among women between the ages of 25 and 44. CHR Sambre et Meuse, CHU de Liège and GHdC de Charleroi are joining forces to advance screening for this type of cancer. Because this examination has decreased by 25% in recent years in Wallonia.

But the numbers are enough to challenge. In Belgium, about 1 in 100 women will develop cervical cancer before the age of 75. In women aged 25 to 44 years, this cancer ranks fourth. “This cancer affects about 700 Belgian patients annually, with a cure rate of no more than 60%.”Professor Frederic Kredelka, Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at CHU de Liège, spokesperson for the project, explains.

Nearly 90% of these cancers can be prevented with screening

In fact, this type of cancer develops gradually, so called precancerous lesions. Systematic swabs allow early detection and treatment of suspicious lesions.

Cervical cancer is not the most common gynecological cancer in Belgium, but it is responsible for an average of 190 deaths annually. These deaths are more likely to increase if women between the ages of 25 and 64 do not undergo regular screening. For example, in 2008, 643 invasive cervical cancers were identified, and 186 women died, compared to 235 in 2018 for the same number of cancers discovered. So prevention is extremely important.

Collaboration between 3 Wallon Hospitals

In order to reduce these numbers, CHU de Liège, CHR Sambre et Meuse, and GHdC de Charleroi Collected in a consortium Designated by Walloon District In order to launch a major awareness campaign targeting women in Wallonia. The goal is twofold: to increase the number of women who get tested regularly and to improve continuity of care by promoting good care practices.

The goal of Wallonia and the institutions implementing this campaign is to reduce the incidence and, as a consequence, of cervical cancer incidence and mortality in Walloon women. The public will be informed and sensitized, with special attention given to the most vulnerable. A preventive campaign is being developed.

