Two promotions cannot be missed on the Reno4 Pro and Reno4 Z

When we take a closer look at OPPO Reno4 Pro, we quickly realize that the Chinese manufacturer hasn’t done things in two halves. Its elegant design and 6.5 inch AMOLED display quickly confirm that this is indeed a well-designed smartphone with impeccable finishes.

By incorporating a Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 765G processor with 8 cores, the smartphone develops considerably enough power to manage multiple apps available on the Google Play Store without worry. Coupled with 12GB of RAM, OPPO Reno4 Pro is very comfortable and remains flexible in facing all kinds of tasks or applications, even the most demanding!

OPPO Reno4 Pro includes the latest generation 5G modem, allowing you to surf the web on your smartphone at speeds comparable to fiber speed. You will be able to watch your videos, series, and movies in very high quality, without worrying about the connection speed.

And if you want to download your favorite series, OPPO Reno4 Pro has 256GB storage capacity. This will allow you to keep a large number of photos or videos.

To finish the technical sheet, note that the OPPO smartphone is running ColorOS 7.2, which is a very powerful operating system based on Android 10.