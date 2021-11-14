41% off a connected watch at Amazon

For even longer, enjoy a great discount on Xiaomi Mi Watch at 41% less on Amazon. For only €87.57 instead of €149, get a connected watch with a sporty and dynamic design. The black bracelet and dial will fit all wrists. Save €61 with this exclusive promotion. This short-lived offer on Amazon is expected to be available for several more days, so now is the time to try it out. The best seller among smartwatches on Amazon, the Xiaomi Mi Watch has many qualities that you cannot miss. By using it, you will never be late again thanks to its accurate watch, but you will also be able to keep track of your health and shape by planning your structured workouts.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is on the verge of a knockout at Amazon

For only €87.57, treat yourself to the black Xiaomi Mi Watch on Amazon. Take advantage of 17 professional fitness modes and 100 supported exercises for your favorite physical activities. Swimming, triathlon, yoga, mountain climbing, hiking, running or jumping are among the activities you can pursue with your connected watch. Your watch captures and stores more than 30 essential data to help you monitor your fitness. Heart rate, cadence, sleep, calories burned and consumed, and more are recorded. The Xiaomi Mi Watch can accompany you everywhere as it is water-resistant to 5 ATM and 50 metres. The long battery life allows you to keep it for 16 days in normal use and up to 22 days in long battery mode. You can access more than 100 different watch faces to customize and enjoy its large Amoled HD screen.

Click here to take advantage of the Amazon offer on Xiaomi Mi Watch

The 01net editorial staff was not involved in the production of this content. 01net will likely earn a bonus when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.