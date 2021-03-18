435 cases of dengue fever have been diagnosed in Reunion

Dengue fever in the reunion

The epidemic is accelerating with 21 municipalities involved

Of 1is being As of March 7, there have been 435 confirmed cases of dengue fever. The epidemic is accelerating on the island, with 21 municipalities involved, hospitalizations and emergency corridors are also increasing. The spread of the virus is increasing in the west (Le Port, Saint-Paul, and La Possession) and new clusters of cases have been identified in the south (Saint-Joseph, Tampon, Etang-Salé and Saint-Denis).

Since February 15th, vector control in ARS has been supported by teams from SDIS. With the recently observed dengue outbreak intensifying, this workforce has increased from 20 to 40 volunteer firefighters, who intervene daily in active homes alongside ARS teams.

Reunion Island County and ARS remind all residents of the importance of protecting themselves from mosquitoes.

Since January 1, 2021

1,292 confirmed cases

61 hospital admission

136 emergency room visits

A case of dengue fever on March 17, 2021

(Data from the French Public Health Unit for the Region, ARS)

El Mina Municipality reported most of the cases for the relevant period, ie more than 57% of the reports.

The number of cases continues to increase in La Possession and St. Paul.

In the south, in addition to Saint Joseph, clusters of cases have been identified in Itang Sala and Tambun.

In the north, in Saint-Denis, the number of case clusters is increasing in new neighborhoods.

Cases clusters (Dengue outbreak) :

Western Region

Port (Cité Parny, Manes, Satec, SIDR Basse, Vieille ville, Say, Piscine, Zac 1, ZUP 1, Bleeding Heart High, Bleeding Heart Low, Industrial Area No. 1, Riviere-de-Gallet)

La Possession (Moline Jolly, Beachette, La Palmeraie)

Saint Paul (La Blaine, Bellevue County)

Southern area

Saint Joseph (not jacques, la cayenne, le bouture, joys, croes)

Seal (the four cents)

Salé pool (Foot of the rocks)

The northern area

Saint-Denis (Bilbert, Brittany, Saint-Clotilde)

While the isolated cases were identified in 15 municipalities two weeks ago, there are 21 municipalities involved so far: Saint Joseph, Saint-Pierre, Saint-Leu, Saint-Paul, Le Port, La Possession, Le Tampon, Saint-Denis, Saint-Marie, Saint-Suzanne, Silios, Petit El, Les Aveyron, Saint Benoit, Itang Salé, Troyes Basins, Bras Bannon, Saint Andre, Entre du, Saint Rose, Saint Louis.

Only 3 municipalities have determined a case for 4 consecutive weeks (La Plaine des Palmists, Saint Philip and Slazy).

Recommendations to fight dengue fever

Protect yourself and those around you from mosquito bites, Including the seven days after symptoms appear:

Chase ,

Mosquito nets,

long clothes

Publishers.

Continue to protect yourself even if you have previously had dengue fever ;

; Get rid of breeding sites: Empty anything that may contain water around your home ;

; Consult the doctor if symptoms appear (fever, headache, muscle / joint pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, etc.) and take the sample in the laboratory for the medical tests prescribed by your doctor to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever.

Find all the news about dengue fever in Reunion on The social networking site Facebook Together against mosquitoes.