50 MP sensor, Dimensity 1000+, discover the complete technical sheet

Honor introduced its new 5G smartphone on Tuesday. Powered by Dimensity 1000+, it is equipped with a 6.72 inch screen, 8GB RAM and a 50MP sensor. The Chinese brand announced that it sold all shares in just 3 minutes 46 seconds.

We now know the first Honor smartphone with the name Independent brand. Ago Huawei sold its subsidiary for 12.8 billion eurosExpectations have grown for the first proposal to the last. This is now done with Honor V40, A 5G smartphone with 6.72 inch OLED screen.

However, it will take more patience to discover it Honor smartphones powered by Qualcomm SoC. For the V40, the manufacturer has already chosen Dimensions 1000+ By Mediatek, accompanied by 8 Go de RAM LPDDR4x, In addition to a max 256 GB of storage. It is only available in China at the moment, and the 128GB version is sold at 3599 Yuan and 3999 Yuan for the 256GB version, respectively 456 euros and 507 euros.

Honor V40 ran out after only 3 minutes 46 seconds

Honor has successfully restored its Android license, Ago The tenth version of the operating system Mounted on V40, along with overlay Magic UI. The smartphone also contains a battery 4000 mAh, Compatible with 50W and 66W fast charging. On the side of the image, displays a file 50 megapixel main sensor, a 8MP wide angle sensor And a 2 MP macro sensor. Selfie sensor allows precision 16 megapixels.

Honor V40 will be available in Three colors : “Night Black”, “Titanium Silver” and “Rose Gold”. The Chinese brand has announced that it has only sold all of its stocks 3 minutes 46 seconds. Chinese users will have to wait until January 26 to try to have it again. As for the rest of the world, we do not yet know when it will be released in international markets. Meanwhile, you can discover his full profile in the table below.