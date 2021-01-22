Canada Post: Uncomfortable factors in distributing a questionable newspaper

Canada Post opposes the distribution of newspaper members Era times, Known for its pro-Trump content, fake news, and conspiratorial tendencies.

Era times It is a medium that was founded in the United States by a group of Chinese Americans in the first decade of the twenty-first century. The head of this newspaper is Jun Tang, a member of the Falun Gong Movement, a spiritual practice movement banned in China.

Some time ago, citizens, particularly in Quebec City and Montreal, reported receiving the leaflet in their mailbox without asking for it and without subscribing to it.

A media representative called Newspaper He indicated that this was a way to promote getting new subscribers. This distribution occurs several times a year.

“It’s a free sample. If these people read the newspaper and like it, they can sign up and we have different plans,” said the customer service manager at Era times, Before offering to subscribe to a representative magazine.

Incendiary words

In a pandemic period, as various government authorities grapple with disinformation and conspiracy theories, workers at Canada Post – a company run by the federal government – say they are uncomfortable distributing this newspaper.

The Canadian Postal Workers’ Confederation (CUPW) is aware of the concerns regarding the publication’s distribution Afternoon times In some parts of the country. We have drawn this to the attention of the Postal Administration of Canada, who have asked the Legal Department to look into the matter. It decided that publication does not encourage harm to any particular group, and is therefore protected by the provisions of the Charter on freedom of commercial expression. However, CUPW considers the content of the post inflammatory and opposes placing its members in a position where they are required to distribute such post. “We will continue to monitor the situation,” said Jan Simpson, president of the Postal Workers Union.

Silent Federal Government

For its part, Canada Post has indicated that it is obligated to deliver any shipment for which the sender has paid and properly prepared, unless it is considered an unacceptable item.

“The courts have said Canada Post’s role is not to censor mail or set guidelines for freedom of expression in the country. This is a noticeable difference between Canada Post and the delivery companies in the private sector,” said the organization’s media relations representative.

The Canadian Postal Service is administered by the Canadian Department of Public Services and Procurement. although Newspaper I have asked him about the situation on several occasions since the beginning of December, and no answer was available.

Citizens ask

Citizens across Quebec raised several questions after the unwanted reception of the media.

“I just threw it away for recycling,” says André Langlois, a resident of San Augustine de Desmoures. In his opinion, it makes no sense for this type of post to be distributed by Canada Post.

A little further out, in Bromont, a citizen finds Canada Post’s decision to distribute the post extremely questionable.

“I went to see what it was up to and found it illogical for it to be distributed by an organization under federal jurisdiction,” says Virginie Gallarno.

Dominique Bernier, a native of Montreal, also received a media version that he did not know. “They pay for their distribution, and it’s hard to stop Canada Post from distributing it,” he says. A little doubtful, they could have dealt with another courier company. “