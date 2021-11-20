7 awards for 7 women with exceptional tracks

This year, the award was given to Khatma Loay, a French-speaking Moroccan-Canadian.

As a community relations worker for the Council of Eastern Ontario Public Schools (CEPEO), she explained that she welcomes many French-speaking people of different origins. She uses all her experience, language and social skills to facilitate the integration of Francophone immigrants, newcomers and refugees into Ontario.

“I invest myself professionally and personally with the sole purpose of facilitating the social and economic integration of French-speaking immigrants. This enriches our community and makes it a diverse, welcoming, strong and inclusive one.”

Youth Award

Presented by Lise Béland, Regional Vice President of College Boreal and President of the Canadian Club of Toronto, the Prix Jeunesse recognizes the remarkable contribution of a woman under the age of 30 to the advancement of Francophonie in Ontario.

“I know how inspiring, creative, dedicated and powerful young women are today,” said Liz Byland. “I believe in the importance of recognizing their efforts, which contribute to a future in which women can develop in respectful environments and where there will be no barriers of language, gender and nationality.”