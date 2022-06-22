“I’ve been watching for six or seven years.”

Sure, the Hart and Ted Lindsay cups are a little velvety for Auston Matthews, but the Toronto Maple Leafs forward made no secret that he still had trouble digesting his family’s liquidation Tuesday night during the party in Tampa.

The author of an excellent campaign of 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games, Matthews couldn’t avoid a sixth outing in the first round despite his nine points. After being defeated by lightning, it was almost too late for the Americans to return to Florida.

“I always try to set myself goals and try to be the best,” I began by saying the captain of the Toronto team, according to the comments carried by the official website of the National League. But I think I would be lying if I said there was not a little disappointment, let’s say, especially after my return to Tampa I want to keep playing of course.”

Very modest and unemotional, Matthews nevertheless realized that his title of player par excellence, as well as the high esteem of his peers, did not leave him indifferent.

It’s good. Matthews said I can’t lie. It’s really good. It’s special to have my family here with me. There are so many great players in this room and so many truly worthy players. [ces trophées]. It’s definitely something special.”

Three in a row

Even though his season is over, Matthews continues to watch the playoffs. In his eyes, this third consecutive Stanley Cup Final at Lightning is evidence of the organization’s excellence.

Showing maturity and wisdom, Matthews intends to take a thing or two off the path of the two-time defending champion.

“Of course I watch it,” he said of the final. I’ve been watching this time of year for six or seven years [plutôt que de participer]. I think everyone understands how hard it is to get there. There are a lot of things that have to go your way.”

“We played against a really good team in Tampa and there is a reason they are here in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third year in a row. So I think those are all things that we can, I think, learn from.”