7 signs it’s true love, not a passing crushسحق

When you begin to have feelings for someone, it can be difficult to distinguish between love, friendship, attraction, or even admiration.

A new relationship is always exciting! So sexy, that we can believe we’re in love when that’s not necessarily the case.

Romantic feelings are experienced differently in each person, so there is no magic formula. On the other hand, some signs can tell you whether it is love with a capital A, or a fleeting admiration.

1. You are comfortable in their presence

At the beginning of a date, it is very normal to feel some form of tension. On the other hand, if this continues, it could be a bad sign! When you find the right person and the relationship is healthy, you should feel calm and comfortable.

2. You trust them

It’s a cliché, but trust is the foundation of any good relationship! If you can’t count on the person asking for a favor or keeping a secret, that’s a bad sign. Being able to count on someone is crucial to a romantic relationship!

3. You are 100% with them

If you are in love, you are no longer afraid of being judged for expressing your opinions honestly. If you feel like you can be 100% yourself without hiding anything, that’s a great sign! It’s hard to build a strong relationship when you’re hiding parts of yourself.

4. You often think about them

It’s no surprise to anyone, when you love someone, you think about them! According to many experts, it is normal to start worrying about the health and well-being of others when you are in love.

5. You are happy when they are there

You can assess whether the relationship is healthy or toxic by looking at how you’ve been feeling since its inception. When we live a positive love story, we tend to see life in general in a positive way! The opposite effect is alarming.

6. You want to share experiences with them

If you want to do all this with one person, this is a sign that you are in love! When this happens to us, we can tend to almost own the person. We must not forget that it is important for everyone to maintain their passions and hobbies even in a relationship.

7. Imagine the future

The most obvious sign that you have romantic feelings for someone is when you naturally include them in your plans for the future. Your mind begins to imagine them in future scenarios, in which the future seems impossible.

If this list reminds you of someone…you are in love!

