80-70 win | The earth shook in Verdun

Verdun Hall was full. The atmosphere was electrifying. The crowd is completely frenzied. The Montreal Alliance won 80-70. It’s hard to ask more about the first game in the history of the new franchise at home.

“First match at home, an atmosphere like that… just winning, it’s sick to me. I don’t even know what to say,” Kimi Osei from Quebec, everyone smiles, said after the meeting.

Led by a super-brilliant Dominic Green with 36 points, Vincent Lavander’s men showed the Scarborough Shooting Stars, the 3,500 fans in the hall and a vigilant Chris Boucher on the sidelines.

The ground shook when Ossé scored the missing basket to reach the 79-point goal set by Elam’s base, shutting down the confrontation. The building was also slow to empty after that, while Alliance players requested autographs and photos.

It was the best moment of my football career. Kimi Osei

The Alliance organization prepared a great pre-match presentation. Introduced one by one by the house announcer, the players took to the field in a cloud of smoke. The crowd, already enthusiastic, gave them a welcome worthy of a full stay. She did not die during the match. You had to see his reaction to every successful three-point basket. Dominic Green put five players on his own.

“It was unbelievable,” said the 25-year-old American. There is nothing I ask for more as a basketball player. When they bring in energy, it nourishes you. It allows you to go harder every day. »

in twice

Like Wednesday in Hamilton – an 80-72 loss to the Honey Badgers – the game was a two-part alliance. Perhaps the team was a little nervous, trailing 45-37 halfway. She struggled to face the Toronto Raptors Jalen Harris and teammate Kyle Alexander, who already had 21 points between them.

“I think in the first half of the game we attacked very well, but with a disastrous rate,” said coach Vincent Lavander. […] I simply told my players in the first half that they could put more energy into defense, take more rhythm in attack to get a better shot performance. »

And they got the message. The Montreal team came back from behind with six baskets unanswered at the start of the third quarter. After five minutes of play, they took a 49-47 lead, much to the delight of the fans.

“The coach is doing an excellent job with us to push us to the limit in training,” explained Kimi Osei. We were at that moment, where our legs were dead, but we had to give the second push. This is exactly what happened today. »

The alliance faced the remainder of the flaming card game to win 80-70. The crowd even hinted at “hahahaha” at the end of the game.

Osei, who scored 12 points, including 7 in the last four minutes, praised the work of Dominic Green, who “kept the team in the game”. He won the match. He and Alan Lewis said.

Vincent Lavander described the American’s performance as “normal”.

“He is a very talented player, but he needs to work a lot in his defense,” he explained. And he knows it. I tell him: “That’s fine, it suits you, but I expect more.” I’m a bit demanding with talented players, and that’s normal. »

great visitors

Many visitors caught the eye inside the walls of Verdun Hall. First, NBA players Chris Boucher and Lugwenitz Dort. Then, famous rapper J Cole, who is playing with the Scarborough Shooting Stars this season.

“It’s really good for the league,” Osei said of it. When J. Cole signed, all tickets were sold out. It also shows how big this league is. Just the fact that he wants to play in the league means a lot. »

“I respect him a lot because he comes and plays,” said Dominic Green. Plays against the pros. He put in the effort, played 100%, it was great to see. »