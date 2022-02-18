81 new cases, it is feared that the epidemic will resume

From January 24 to February 6, 81 cases of dengue were confirmed. The cases are distributed over 15 municipalities. During these 2 weeks, 3 visits to the emergency room and 1 hospitalization for dengue fever were recorded. However, the numbers at this point remain lower than in the previous years for the same period.

However, the current weather conditions, the increase in the number of new cases, and the identification of the first clusters of cases in the south and west, point to a new resumption of the epidemic.

Once a cluster of cases is identified, monitoring and enhanced measures are implemented by ARS, Santé Publique France and local authorities.

The procedures are as follows:

– vector control operations around cases,

– informing and educating the population and health professionals,

– Organizing sewage works.

And the authorities remind the basic preventive measures to avoid infection and thus limit its spread:

Remove anything that has water in the house to prevent mosquitoes from growing.

– Protect yourself with mosquito repellents and prepare mosquito nets,

Consult a doctor as soon as the first symptoms appear.

Dengue status as of February 17, 2022 (France Réunion Public Health Data, ARS)

The cases of dengue fever recorded during the relevant period were distributed among the following municipalities:

– South: Le Tambon, Petite Ile, Saint Joseph, Saint-Louis, Saint-Pierre, Les Aveyron, Itang-Sale

West: La Possession, Le Port, Saint Leo, Saint Paul

North: Saint-Denis, Saint-Marie

– East: Saint-Benot, Sainte-Suzanne

Following the cases identified in recent weeks in certain neighborhoods, special surveillance has been put in place in:

• Petite El: Grande Anse les Hautes

• Saint-Pierre: Downtown, Holy Land

Rowing: Banana

Since January 1, 2022

• 259 confirmed cases

• 1 hospitalization

• 4 emergency visits

Strengthening the monitoring of the first groups of cases

Since the first outbreaks of active circulating dengue fever (south and west of the island), surveillance and control operations have been strengthened in these areas to limit the spread of the virus. The following actions were taken:

• Implementation of targeted vector control operations once the situation in the area is known.

• Dissemination of practical individual and group prevention measures to the residents of the respective neighborhoods through ARS agents and doctors.

• specific information for health professionals (doctors, pediatricians, hospital specialists, etc.), especially in areas where the virus is actively spreading, about the epidemiological situation, recommendations for biological confirmation of cases and treatment;

• Inform local authorities to implement targeted sanitation procedures.

Recommendations to protect yourself from mosquito bites and dengue fever

• protect yourself, including for the seven days after the onset of symptoms to protect those around you (mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, etc.); Continue to protect yourself, even if you have already had dengue fever before; Many serotypes of dengue can be spread and infection with one serotype does not protect against attack by another.

• Eliminate and empty standing water from mosquito breeding areas: identify anything that may contain water in the home and throughout your home …

• Consult a doctor when the first symptoms appear: fever, headache, muscle/joint aches, nausea, vomiting … and take a sample in the medical laboratory prescribed by your doctor to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever.

• If you are sick with dengue fever:

Continue to protect yourself from mosquito bites to avoid transmission to those around you and monitor your health, especially between the fourth and eighth days of illness.

Consult your doctor or emergency service if your health condition deteriorates. Find all information about dengue fever in Réunion on the ARS La Réunion website