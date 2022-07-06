9 Most Forward-Thinking Tech Universities You Might Want to Apply To

As the demand for IT professionals keeps growing, it’s natural to dream of getting a job in this field. But even though IT graduates have a promising future, not everybody can turn their knowledge into a hefty income.

Many business companies are looking for specialists with several skills at once. Thus, you must nail your diversity essay to enter the best university. Training courses at technical universities in the U.S. are some of the most intense and time-consuming. Along with theory, practical training and internships are organized at operating facilities.

To simplify your search for a higher education institution, check out this list of the most promising universities.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This private educational institution in Cambridge is considered the first in terms of prestige and level of teaching worldwide. MIT began operating in 1861. By 2020, MIT alumni included 80 Nobel laureates, 56 National Medal of Science winners, and 43 MacArthur Foundation researchers.

MIT has 11,300 full-time and 3,500 correspondence study students. The total number of teaching staff is 2100. The most popular majors are:

Architecture, Urban Design, and Planning;

Mechanical Engineering;

Technical Systems;

Chemical Engineering;

Computational and Systems Biology.

Stanford University

It is located in the heart of Silicon Valley. In addition, it is one of the top 5 technical universities with the largest budgets. Becoming a student at this institution is the dream of any person with a background in technology. In fact, only 7-10% of applicants from all submitted applications are enrolled, and about 12,000 people can start studying.

Stanford University consists of 7 specialized faculties:

Business and Management;

Earth Sciences;

Pedagogy;

Engineering;

Medicine;

Humanities and Sciences;

Law.

Harvard University

This university is one of the oldest educational institutions in the United States. It consists of 12 colleges and the Institute for Advanced Study. Around 22,000 students are enrolled, 20% of whom are foreigners.

You will undoubtedly ace all subjects at this university, let alone learning what the Chicago style format is and how to apply it. The Harvard Library is a life-saver: it contains 19 million volumes of scholarly works, 175,000 periodicals, and 5,4 terabytes of digital information.

About 350,000 Harvard alumni live in the U.S. Around 200,000 foreigners have returned to their home countries. Famous alumni include:

Franklin D. Roosevelt;

John F. Kennedy;

Barack Obama;

Bill Gates;

Mark Zuckerberg;

Jeffrey Skilling.

University of California (Berkeley)

Berkeley was founded in 1866 and is located near San Francisco. This institution is famous for the discoveries made by its graduates:

six chemical elements;

the world’s first atomic bomb;

the development of the laser;

the discovery of the poliovirus.

Berkeley has 130 faculties combined into schools and colleges. Total enrollment is 36,400, where 25,000 students are in the undergraduate program. The annual budget allocated to Berkeley’s operations and technical program development is $4 billion.

The most prestigious majors are:

Industrial Engineering;

Natural Sciences;

Mechanical and Architectural Engineering;

Chemistry;

Bioengineering.

University of Michigan

Since 1817, it has opened its doors to students from around the world. Michigan tops the list of the best technical universities in the country, with tuition affordable to every American. Overall, the institution includes 44,000 students, and about 25% are foreign nationals.

Here are some of the most promising departments:

Urban Planning;

Engineering;

Kinesiology;

Natural Resources and the Environment;

Medicine and Pharmacy;

Public Policy;

Military Science.

This college was originally intended only for the education of men. But in 1870, the administration’s policy changed. It now has 17 colleges and full gender equality.

Georgia Institute of Technology

This prestigious public institution has branches in France, Singapore, China, and Ireland. Yet, it boasts 19,500 students in the U.S. and only 900 teachers. The applicants can choose architecture, management, human, natural, and computer sciences, or engineering.

Georgia Institute of Technology is internationally renowned. It ranked among the top technical institutions because of its research and scholarship. PhDs with students are working on:

robotics;

intelligent machines;

neural engineering;

nanotechnology;

nuclear testing.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

It is a small institution with only 2,300 students and 300 professors. Nevertheless, its fame spread around the world a long time ago. The thing is, one of NASA’s research centers operates on Caltech’s scientific platform. The university is highly specialized, but each department has interdisciplinary research institutes.

Common curriculum areas include:

Bioengineering;

Chemical Engineering;

Planetary Science;

Astronomy;

Physics;

Mathematics.

The university’s technical base includes 19 spacecraft, a 30-meter telescope, and eight devices for space missions.

Purdue University

Purdue University graduates have made tremendous contributions to U.S. aviation history, aircraft engineering, and space technology. The total number of students is 43,410, although, in 1874 (the year of its founding), only 39 were enrolled. The teaching staff counts 3,050 members.

One of the best technical universities in the United States operates its own airport. Here undergraduate students have practical training. More than $2.6 billion is allocated annually to develop aviation programs and train personnel. Purdue University alumni include:

23 astronauts (including Neil Alden Armstrong);

Nobel Prize winners;

numerous pilots;

participants in Apollo space missions.

Northwestern University

This private technical university belongs to the top 5 non-public institutions in the United States and focuses on medical fields and developing alternative energy technologies. There are 21,000 students, 3,400 teachers, and 13 specialized schools.

Alumni of Northwestern University:

invented an antiepileptic drug;

developed a new early diagnostic method for Alzheimer’s disease;

created a pacemaker and a serum to treat a heart attack.

Summing Up

When you graduate from tech universities, plenty of new doors are opened for you. So, decide which institution appeals to you most and don’t lose the chance to apply to it. Good luck!