Your Phone becomes connected to Microsoft Mobile

The Your Phone app, which specifically allows you to connect your Android smartphone to your Windows PC, has undergone a facelift and the Microsoft Mobile app is connected. In the program, a completely new interface and a simpler and faster device on Windows 11.

More than three years ago now, Microsoft launched your phonea native tool on Windows 10 that allows in particular to Link your Android smartphone to your Windows PC. Thanks to this feature, users are thus able to refer to their text messages, photos and images, or even access notifications from their favorite apps directly on their computer screen, without having to take their phone out of their pocket.

Over the years, Your Phone app has received many improvements, such as Ability to extract text from image stored in your smartphone, Reply to messages from Windows Notification Center or To sync multiple Android smartphones. latest novelty, The ability to configure your smartphone remotely Such as enabling or disabling bluetooth or volume control.

Your phone becomes Microsoft Mobile Connected

However, on Friday, April 1, 2022, Microsoft is formalizing the career end of Your Phone app. Don’t worry, the app is in the process of changing. call now Microsoft Mobile Connected Or Phone Link in the United States, the American company decided for the occasion to completely review the interface of its gadget.

From the right column, users can, for example, easily access the notifications sent to their smartphone. It lets you navigate the new tab as well Quickly enjoy all the important features, files and content from the phone. Finally, Microsoft announced it The pairing with Windows 11 will be much faster, Once you scan the QR code during the initial setup with your new PC.

As Redmond explained, it saw the launch of Windows as an opportunity to “Application design update And based on “Update the controls, the color palette, and the overall look and feel of the app to provide an authentic experience on the new Windows 11 system. It is true that we find the distinguishing elements of the design of the Microsoft operating system, with these rounded corners in particular. This new version is now available on the Microsoft StoreWith a new update. On Android, you’ll need to install the Link with Windows app to take advantage of it.

source: Microsoft