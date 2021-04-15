994 confirmed cases of dengue fever, as the epidemic worsens on the island

Cases have been reported in all municipalities of the island. The epidemic is spreading throughout the territory: the western sector remains the most affected (78% of cases), and clusters of cases are observed in other municipalities in the south (Saint Joseph) and in the north (Saint Joseph). – Denise) basically.

Since the first symptoms appeared, several cases have reported a sudden and sometimes severe decrease in vision. To prevent severe forms of the disease, it is essential to consult a doctor in case of fever, headache, muscle / joint pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, etc.

Since January 1, 2021

– 4,572 confirmed cases

– 178 hospital admissions

– 518 emergency room visits

A case of dengue fever on April 14, 2021 (Data from the French Public Health Unit for the Region, ARS)

In the West, the number of reported cases for the port appears to be stabilizing (40% of cases reported in the West). The number of cases continues to increase in Saint-Paul (18% of cases identified in the West) and in La Possession (various regions).

In the south, the situation in San Joseph stabilized again.

In the north, in Saint-Denis, outbreaks of dengue fever were highlighted in Brittany and Saint-Clotilde.

In addition, clusters of cases (dengue outbreaks) have been identified in the following neighborhoods:

Western Region

· Harbor (Cité Parny, Manes, Satec, SIDR Basse, SIDR Haute, Ariste Bolon, Exhaustion, Saint Ange d’Oxile, Old town, Say, Swimming pool, Magellan, Zac1, Edge of the Woods, ZUP 1, Bleeding Heart High, Bleeding Heart Low, Rivière des Galets, ZAC Rivière des Galets)

· Property (Moline Jolie, Halti-La, Saint-Therese, Cape Noir, Pechette, La Palmeraie, Camp Maglouire, Raven a-Mallor, Le Feng Septim)

Saint Paul (La Plaine, Jacot, Bauderre, Gare Rotiere, La Bay, Belmén, Mont-Roqueau, Tru-Doux, La Saline-les-Bains, Lotsiment-Bellevue, Florimon, Lotsment Gayet, Hermitage Les Hauts, Plateau Caillou)

Southern area

Saint Joseph (Not Jacques, La Cayenne, Le Bouture, Le Guayev, Langevin, Mattuta Line)

Latang Salé (Itang sla les bain)

Saint-Pierre (Saint Celine, Conde, Grand Bois)

The northern area

Saint Denis (Brittany (Bottom), Saint Clotilde, City Michel Debre, Château Morange, La Montagne (Piton Tresor))

Recommendations to fight dengue fever

Protect yourself and those around you from mosquito bites, including during the seven days after symptoms appear:

Use insect repellant,

Installing mosquito nets.

Wearing long clothes,

Use of dispensers.

Continue to protect yourself, even if you previously had dengue fever; Several dengue serotypes can spread and do not protect infection with one serotype from an attack by another serotype.

Eliminate breeding grounds: Vacuum anything that might have water around your home, check gutters, etc.

Consult the doctor if symptoms appear (fever, headache, muscle / joint pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, etc.) and take the sample in a medical laboratory prescribed by your doctor to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever

