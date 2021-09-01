A beetle delivery turned into electricity

An electric car dealer in Trois-Rivieres has achieved a technical feat: turning an old beetle from gasoline into electricity.

This was an order made specifically for the St-Hubert restaurant chain, which it will use as a promotional vehicle to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

An electric motor was added to the 1967 Beetle. Its power was also increased tenfold, from 40 to 280 horsepower.

“The installation of a Tesla motor is the first. Also with a Volt battery.” Guillaume Andre, of Ingenext, a company attached to franchisee Simon Andre, commented, “It is a one-of-a-kind project.”

A model of the car, reduced to bits, was found in an old barn in north Montreal. It has been completely rebuilt. Bodywork, wheels and brakes. An intelligent vehicle management system has been added.

The first challenge was putting in a battery and electric motor and respecting the weight. In order to respect the identity of the car as well, it really does look like a Beetle from the 1960s.”

The car will travel on Quebec roads and will also make deliveries as part of this anniversary.