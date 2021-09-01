GM and Telus are redefining automotive connectivity for Canadian customers

Oshawa, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, September 1, 2021 (Globe Newswire) — General Motors Canada and Telus are working together to connect the next generation of genetically modified vehicles to TELUS’ 5G network. This is the first time that General Motors Canada has selected a Canadian telecom company as the service provider for its connected cars to Canadian customers.

“Connectivity is already transforming the owner experience for our customers, and that trend will accelerate with our next generation offerings,” said Scott Bell, President and CEO of General Motors Canada. As we move toward the fifth generation, General Motors will introduce a suite of comfort and entertainment features as well as new driver assistance technologies as part of our collision-free, zero-emissions, zero-congestion vision. With TELUS, we can develop and promote a lot of this innovation here in Canada. “

“Today’s announcement reinforces the relationship that the TELUS team and GM have enjoyed for nearly 20 years,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. The expanded agreement builds on our shared commitment to service excellence and technology innovation and our collective belief that a goal-oriented culture makes the world a better place. At TELUS, we pride ourselves on leveraging the skills, customer commitment and passion of our team, in powerful combination with our extensive 5G network, to keep GM customers and all citizens connected and secure – now and in the future. I would also like to thank Dave Sharma and our Business Solutions teams for helping them achieve this important milestone for Canadians. “

GM and Telus are working together to deliver high-performance wireless network capabilities that meet the unique needs of a fully electric, self-sustaining future. Network improvements will include:

Better coverage centered on the road

Faster, higher quality audio and video downloads

Over-the-air software updates are faster, more reliable, and more secure

Faster navigation, mapping and voice services

The first GM vehicles with integrated connectivity to TELUS’ high-performance 4G LTE and 5G network are expected with the launch of the 2025 model year. Additionally, with the deployment of GM’s fifth generation, vehicles of the 2019 model year and later. He will be able to migrate to the new TELUS network. Existing Canadian owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles will benefit from faster connectivity and some of the benefits offered with future 5G-equipped vehicles.

As part of GM’s drive for innovation and growth, these network improvements will be central to the future of GM’s growing over-the-air modernization strategy. With more advanced features, powerful software, and faster download speeds, more data can be accessed, providing a better customer experience.

Upon launching the 5G network from TELUS, GM will enable its strategic partners to access it, raising the level of interoperability and scalability needed to deliver future mobility services, such as e-commerce, smart city solutions and electric vehicle network.

This publication reinforces GM’s leadership in connected vehicle services in Canada. GM’s first integrated service of connected cars in Canada with OnStar in 1999. Since then, the company has built the largest fleet of connected retail vehicles in the country. In addition, GM has expanded its line of connected services to include real-time traffic information, streaming entertainment services, and remote vehicle control through mobile apps and connected home appliances.

General Motors CanadaHeadquartered in Oshawa, Ontario, it is part of a global company committed to providing people with safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. In Canada, General Motors distributes vehicles ChevroletAnd buickAnd GMC And Cadillac Through the strong dealer network in Canada, in addition to offering OnStar. To learn more about General Motors Canada, visit www.gm.ca Or subscribe to GMCanada at Twitter And Instagram.

Telus (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) is a dynamic communications technology company and a global leader, with annual revenues of $16 billion and 16 million customer connections to mobile services, voice and data services, IP and television services, video, entertainment and security services. We use our advanced technology and compassion to achieve remarkable human benefits. We have always put customers first. This focus is reflected in all areas of our activity, which has enabled us to become undeniable leaders in customer loyalty and service. In 2020, TELUS’ mobile network was recognized as the fastest in the world, underscoring our commitment to providing Canadians with superior technologies that connect us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leading digital health technology company. It improves access to health and wellness services, and revolutionizes the flow of medical data across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions to players in the agricultural value chain. Improves food production by focusing on better operations and using data from agribusiness. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is an innovator in the digital customer experience space. It provides next-generation content management and AI solutions to global companies in technology, gaming, e-commerce, financial technology, telecommunications, media, healthcare, travel and accommodation. TELUS and TELUS International operate in more than 25 countries around the world. Together, let’s create a better future.

True to the company’s deeply held community philosophy “We Deliver Where We Live” and its social call to connect all citizens with a passion to make the world a better place, TELUS team members, current and retired, have offered more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of community volunteering since 2000 The unparalleled generosity of the team members and their incredible volunteer work have made TELUS the most generous company in the world.

To learn more about TELUS, visit telus.com or follow us on Twitter (@TELUSnews) and Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).

Media contact:

Monty Doran

Corporate Communications, General Motors Canada

[email protected]

313-348-2317